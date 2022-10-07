Industrial Package Incentives: I&C Department organises awareness, interactive session

Srinagar, Oct 7: The Directorate of Industries and Commerce (I&C), Kashmir, today organized an awareness cum interactive session on the Central and UT package of incentives.
The session, which was chaired by Director I&C Kashmir, Saloni Rai, was attended by President FCIK, President FICCI and representative of CII, Joint Director Development, General Managers of all District Industries and other officers of the department.
Director, while interacting with Presidents of the Associations, apprised them of the steps being taken up by the department for the implementation of various subsidy schemes.
Director gave a detailed presentation on incentives being provided under the Central and State package. She explained in detail each incentive besides clearing each doubt about the eligibility and requirement of these benefits, particularly being provided under the New Central Sector Scheme for Development of UT of J&K (NCSS-2021).
Later, the President of Industrial Associations thanked the Director for such informative interactive sessions and requested her to conduct such sessions on a regular basis.
Director assured the Presidents that the Industries and Commerce Department will regularly organize such sessions to generate awareness regarding the schemes. She also urged the associations to support the department in promoting incentive schemes among entrepreneurs.
She directed the DICs to speed up the process of registration under NCSS-2021. Director gave targets of registrations and incentives to all the District Industries Centers and instructed them to process the incentives in a time-bound manner.