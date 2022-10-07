Industrial Package Incentives: I&C Department organises awareness, interactive session

Srinagar, Oct 7: The Directorate of Industries and Commerce (I&C), Kashmir, today organized an awareness cum interactive session on the Central and UT package of incentives.

The session, which was chaired by Director I&C Kashmir, Saloni Rai, was attended by President FCIK, President FICCI and representative of CII, Joint Director Development, General Managers of all District Industries and other officers of the department.