Industrial Policy 2021 | FCIK pitches for industrial-friendly implementation

In a statement, the apex industrial body stated that procedural guidelines issued for the applicability of many of the provisions of the industrial policy were too complex and loaded with lots of unnecessary and time-consuming formalities.

The Industries and Commerce department, by asking for completion of such cumbersome formalities before affording any relief or incentive, was going reverse to its own claim of acting as ‘facilitator rather than regulator’ in the promotion of industries besides violating the policy of ‘Ease of Doing Business’, reads the statement.