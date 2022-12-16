Industrial Policy 2021 | FCIK pitches for industrial-friendly implementation

Srinagar, Dec 16: The Federation of Chambers of Industries Kashmir has urged the Industries and Commerce Department to remove all bottlenecks that come in the way of the implementation of the industrial policy of 2021, which has been launched with an aim of creating a conducive ecosystem for sustainable, equitable and balanced industrial development in Jammu and Kashmir.
In a statement, the apex industrial body stated that procedural guidelines issued for the applicability of many of the provisions of the industrial policy were too complex and loaded with lots of unnecessary and time-consuming formalities.
The Industries and Commerce department, by asking for completion of such cumbersome formalities before affording any relief or incentive, was going reverse to its own claim of acting as ‘facilitator rather than regulator’ in the promotion of industries besides violating the policy of ‘Ease of Doing Business’, reads the statement.
The FCIK said that one such provision of the industrial policy related to the change of constitution of units has been made complex by a specific circular No. DI&C/Dev/Circular/2021/3050-64 dated 25th of November 2021 issued by the Director of Industries and Commerce Kashmir in gross contravention to the industrial policy of 2021 and its approved guidelines.
“The said Circular directed the General Managers of all DICs in Kashmir valley to follow a sequence of multiple formalities before processing any case to the directorate for change in the constitution of any unit. Ironically the said circular was claimed to have been issued for streamlining the process of change of constitution of industrial units which resulted in nobody being able to obtain approval for the desired change in the constitution of his/her unit during the past year,” reads the statement.
The statement further reads that immediately after the issuance of the said circular, FCIK brought the matter to the notice of relevant authorities stressing its withdrawal. The Chief Secretary, in a meeting with FCIK, held on 16th of February, 2022, issued categorical and written directions to the Industries and Commerce department for allowing a change in the constitution of industrial units strictly as per the existing industrial policy and norms.