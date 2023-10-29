This monumental visit by the Lieutenant Governor marked a significant milestone in the history of the industrious IGC Lassipora community.

According to the Industrial Association Lassipora the visit, which transpired on October 29, was met with a resounding wave of enthusiasm and deep appreciation from the local industrialists, entrepreneurs, and employees who form the dynamic IGC Lassipora community. The Lieutenant Governor's visit served as a wellspring of inspiration, invigorating the businesses and industries that are the lifeblood of this vibrant region.