Industrialists welcome LG Sinha's visit to IGC Lassipora

Srinagar, Oct 29: The Industrial Association Lassipora welcomed the presence of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, along with a distinguished array of dignitaries to their thriving industrial estate today.
This monumental visit by the Lieutenant Governor marked a significant milestone in the history of the industrious IGC Lassipora community.
According to the Industrial Association Lassipora the visit, which transpired on October 29, was met with a resounding wave of enthusiasm and deep appreciation from the local industrialists, entrepreneurs, and employees who form the dynamic IGC Lassipora community. The Lieutenant Governor's visit served as a wellspring of inspiration, invigorating the businesses and industries that are the lifeblood of this vibrant region.
During his time at the estate, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha engaged in meaningful dialogues with business leaders, entrepreneurs, and industrious employees. His words of encouragement and insightful vision for economic development and industrial progress are anticipated to be a driving force behind the continued growth and prosperity of the area, reaffirming the steadfast commitment to nurturing a robust industrial ecosystem.
The Industrial Association Lassipora community expressed their profound gratitude to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for dedicating his valuable time to visit and for sharing his visionary outlook on the economic development of the region. His visit has breathed new life into the industrial community and further fortified their determination to enhance their industrial capacities, foster innovation, and pave the way for a brighter and more prosperous future for the entire region, the statement said.