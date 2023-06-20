Industry linkage imperative for sustaining startups: Dr Jitendra

The best evidence of India’s growth story, said Dr Jitendra Singh, is that the country has earned 174 million dollars by launching American Satellites which is only possible under PM Narendra Modi who scrapped nearly 2000 obsolete laws which were a hindrance in India’s economic growth.

Dr Jitendra Singh also said the pro-business reforms unleashed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in the last nine years is laying a strong foundation of New India, opening up new vistas for the business community, improving India’s rank in ease of doing business from 142 in 2014 to 63 in 2022, as per World Bank report.In Global Innovation Index, India jumped from number 81 to 40, he added.