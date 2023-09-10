Industry stakeholders hail inclusion of startups as part of G20 Delhi Declaration

India has taken the initiative to launch the Startup 20 Engagement Group during its G20 Presidency.

“We are glad that Brazil has picked up the mandate to continue the Startup20 Engagement group into their presidency next year. We look forward to working on implementing the Startup20 recommendations over the next couple of years,” said Rajan Anandan, Managing Director of leading venture capital Peak XV (formerly Sequoia Capital India and SEA).

One of the most significant recommendations is that every G20 nation should invest 1 per cent of their GDP into startups by 2030.