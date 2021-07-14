Inflation at 7.42 % makes living costliest in J&K

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir’s inflation rate as per consumer price index (CPI) for the month of June is 7.42 percent, highest among all states and higher than the India average of 6.26 percent, making the Himalayan region the most expensive place in India to live.

According to the CPI data for June released by the Union ministry of statistics and program implementation, J&K is among the states, UTs having a higher inflation rate than all India average. This signifies the concern of people in J&K who decry the skyrocketing prices of eatables, edible oil and petroleum products, which is making a hole in the pockets of common masses.

As per the local traders, the higher prices of goods and commodities have not only affected its consumers but also resulted in less business turnover in the markets.