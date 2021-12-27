Inflation replaces COVID shock as top risk factor for India

The respondents were also upbeat on sentiments regarding their business, with 35 per cent of the CEOs indicating that the increase in revenue this year may be in the range of 10 to 20 per cent when compared to pre Covid year (2019-20), while another 33 per cent of the CEOs indicated expectations of a bigger jump in revenues (more than 20 per cent increase when compared to the pre Covid year).

On the gross profits front as well, 35 per cent of the CEOs polled indicated more than 20 per cent increase in gross profits when compared to the pre Covid year, while another 17 per cent indicated an increase in growth of profits by 10 to 20 per cent. This optimism among the CEOs is despite more than third of them (70 per cent) observing that supply chain bottlenecks were causing problems in the movement of goods in their industry sector.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said at a recent FICCI event that India has come out of the pandemic with minimum loss as compared to other countries.

"We are reaching the pre-Covid levels. July to September GDP number has been at 8.4 percent and I think in the year 2021-22, India is likely to become the fastest growing economies in the world. I will not be surprised if we touch double digit growth," he added.

Shah had said that out of the 22 parameters of the economy, India has exceeded in 19 parameters, and this shows that we have come out strong. Both manufacturing and service sector index have reached the pre-Covid levels. "With the announcements of various packages and relief, our inflation is in the range of 4-6 percent as set by the government."

Foreign brokerage firm Morgan Stanley said in a note that the RBI retained its growth projection at 9.5 per cent for F2022 on the back of strengthening growth momentum as it gradually broadens to all sectors of the economy led by rapidly increasing vaccination coverage and improving business and consumer sentiment and thus demand.

On the inflation front, the MPC held to its headline CPI estimate of 5.3 per cent for F2022, with risks broadly balanced, as the government's supply-side interventions, easing global commodity prices and robust sowing activity are likely to keep the inflation print range-bound. Core inflation, however, is likely to remain sticky due to existing supply-side and cost-push factors with higher risks of pass through to output prices as demand conditions normalise further.

"In our view, the February policy will likely mark the start of policy normalization with a reverse repo rate hike to normalise the policy rate corridor. However, we anticipate the lift-off and its quantum to be contingent on the impact of Omicron on economic activity. If the growth momentum remains durable, we would then expect that the RBI could choose to hike the reverse repo rate 40bp to adjust the policy rate corridor in one shot.

"Next, we expect this to be followed by a hike in the repo rate in the April, with a cumulative rise of 150bps in F2023. The policy rate path is driven by a robust recovery in growth. We see India's GDP growth gaining strength with all drivers of growth contributing. We expect the GDP growth path to be higher than the pre-pandemic growth path by 2HF23," Morgan Stanley said.

HSBC in a report on Indian equities said macro recovery has been ahead of expectations, and the short run growth outlook appears attractive, supported by a strong pent-up goods demand, higher governmental capex and better-than-expected tax collections.

However, private consumption remains weak, which reflects the disruption faced by informal sectors, according to HSBC's India economics team. This is linked to the rise in inequality post pandemic. Eighty percent of India's labour force is informal. About half of them, i.e. the non-agricultural informal labourers, have faced the brunt of the pandemic. The loss in their incomes could hurt future demand and thereby the growth prospects of the formal sector.

Nevertheless, new drivers of the economy have emerged, which could offset the potential demand slowdown, which include: i) high skill exports; ii) new age tech ecosystem; and iii) governmental reforms such as the asset monetization programme, the creation of a bad bank, and expansion of the Production Linked Incentive scheme, HSBC said.

"Our in-house view is that India's GDP will grow at 8.4 per cent in FY22 and slightly moderate to 6.4 per cent in FY23. HSBC's FX team expects the USD-INR exchange rate to remain largely stable and thinks it is likely to retrace towards the 73 level by end 2022," the report said.

HSBC said 2022 as a year of contrasting narratives and volatilities: One narrative is of caution: 1) one of the larger concerns is relative rotation of flows to other markets in Asia, given their underperformance last year; 2) valuation is perceived to be expensive across many sectors; 3) growth concerns and margin headwinds in the near term tend also to trigger near-term caution; 4) while crude has corrected from its peak, prices are expected to stay elevated and this remains a key factor influencing volatility in India's market; 5) potential size of US tapering is another factor which increases uncertainty around flows to the India market; 6) uncertainty around the spread of the new Covid-19 variant.

But the other narrative is of continued potential momentum, it added.