Inflation 'unacceptably and uncomfortably' high: RBI Guv

Mumbai, Aug 19: With the price situation remaining at "unacceptably and uncomfortably" high level, members of the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee underlined the need for preventing the upward drift of inflation and bringing it down to the target band, as per minutes of its recent policy meeting.
Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das said the policy actions of the central bank "would continue to be calibrated, measured and nimble depending upon the unfolding dynamics of inflation and economic activity."
Das, according to the minutes of the MPC meeting released on Friday, said retail inflation was "unacceptably and uncomfortably" high, as he along with other members proposed a 50 basis points hike in repo rate at the last policy review with a view to preventing its upward drift from the target. The MPC at its meeting from August 3 to 5 had decided to increase the benchmark lending rate by 50 basis points to 5.40 per cent.
The sequence of policy measures, Das said, "is expected to strengthen monetary policy credibility and anchor inflation expectations. Our actions would continue to be calibrated, measured and nimble depending upon the unfolding dynamics of inflation and economic activity."
Frontloading of monetary policy actions, opined RBI Deputy Governor Michael Debabrata Patra, "can keep inflation expectations firmly anchored, re-align inflation with the target and reduce the medium-term growth sacrifice as it is timed into the recovery underway."
MPC has been tasked by the government to ensure that Consumer Price Index (CPI) based inflation remains at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.
The CPI inflation was at 7.01 per cent in June and eased to 6.71 per cent in July. The data for August is scheduled to be released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on September 12.
Governor Das further said the RBI's measures are tailored towards first bringing the CPI inflation within the target band and then taking it close to the target of 4 per cent over the medium term, while supporting growth.
"We will continue with 'whatever it takes' approach, given the new set of challenges and very high uncertainties that we are confronted with," he added. Patra also stressed that at the current juncture, shocks are large and recurring. Combined with the rebound in spending liberated from the pandemic, they carry the risk of un-anchoring inflation expectations, he opined.
On exchange rate, he said the elephant in the room is the unrelenting strength of the US dollar, which has risen by over 8.3 per cent since March 31, 2022.
The Deputy Governor noted that during the financial year 2022-23 (up to August 3), the Indian rupee has fallen by 3.9 per cent against the US dollar -- 4.4 percentage points less than the MSCI advanced economy currency index and 1.3 percentage points less than the MSCI EME currency index (5.1 per cent).
RBI Executive Director and MPC member Rajiv Ranjan said the risks to the global economy which were initially perceived as stagflationary are now increasingly surfacing to be that of an outright recession for most economies. This has fuelled a debate of hard versus soft landing for the global economy.
The MPC comprises three officials from the RBI and three nominated by the central government. The government-appointed members on the panel are -- Shashanka Bhide, Ashima Goyal and Jayanth R Varma.