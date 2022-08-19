Inflation 'unacceptably and uncomfortably' high: RBI Guv

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das said the policy actions of the central bank "would continue to be calibrated, measured and nimble depending upon the unfolding dynamics of inflation and economic activity."

Das, according to the minutes of the MPC meeting released on Friday, said retail inflation was "unacceptably and uncomfortably" high, as he along with other members proposed a 50 basis points hike in repo rate at the last policy review with a view to preventing its upward drift from the target. The MPC at its meeting from August 3 to 5 had decided to increase the benchmark lending rate by 50 basis points to 5.40 per cent.