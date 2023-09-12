Infomerics Ratings, J&K Bank renew MoU

Srinagar: The MoU between Informerics Ratings and J&K Bank, which was initially signed in January 2019, was further renewed for a period of five years.

A statement said that in terms of this MoU, Informerics Ratings would provide comprehensive rating services to the clients of J & K Bank for both these important players of the financial system in India.

“The signing of this MoU between Informerics Ratings and J & K Bank marks an important development for both the state of J & K in general and both the parties to the MoU in particular. This would lead to an increased awareness and heightened consciousness of the entire rating exercise, due diligence and swifter turnaround time (TAT) and would thus be a win-win proposition for both these important constituents of the financial system.”