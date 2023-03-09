'Innovation, technology changing business landscape of country'

Director JKEDI congratulated the women present at the programme and said that there is a lot to celebrate about women’s achievements. He added that there is much more to do in that direction and we need to embrace equality and build a better world for women. "I want each and every candidate present here to focus on innovation and adopt the latest technology. One should undertake a thorough market survey before choosing an activity so that their business venture turns successful. It is imperative to take advantage of various Government initiatives meant for setting up an enterprise,” said Director, JKEDI.

Under the leadership of Lt. Governor, Manoj Sinha, the Government is committed to creating an enabling environment for entrepreneurship and self-employment. Single window system for new businesses is one such step towards ease of doing business, he added.