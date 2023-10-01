'Innovative rice trials lead to remarkable yield increase in Kashmir'

Srinagar: In a groundbreaking collaboration between Orchardly, a Kashmir-based agritech startup, and Verdasian Life Sciences, USA, a series of rice trials aimed at boosting yield have yielded remarkable results.

A statement said that led by Dr MY Zargar, former Director of Research at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), the trials were conducted in three locations across Pulwama and Anantnag districts in Kashmir. The trials led to remarkable results with better tillering, grain filling & panicle size of the crop.

The central focus of these trials was the integration of cutting-edge agricultural practices, specially developed rice varieties, and integrated nutrient management.

The team employed the expertise of agronomy specialists from Orchardly, working in tandem with Dr Zargar to implement these novel techniques.

The trials were conducted with SR-4 and SR-5 varieties, both developed by the Mountain Research Centre for Field Crops (MRCFC) at Khudwani, a part of SKUAST-K.

"Shalimar Rice-4, known for its adaptability to the plains and mid-altitude areas of the Kashmir Valley, boasts impressive attributes including high yield potential, superior grain quality, increased head rice recovery, excellent cooking characteristics, early maturity, and moderate resistance against blast disease."