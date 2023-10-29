Instagram's new feature lets friends to add photos to your posts

When you are about to post photos on your profile, Instagram will give you the option to let followers submit their own photos and videos that they want to include.

The submissions will not be automatically added to your post, as you'll have to approve each photo and video before they're added.

In a screenshot of the feature shared by Mosseri, the feature will have an "add to post" button in the bottom-left corner. Meanwhile, Instagram is testing a new feature which will let users update their profile picture with a short or looping video in Notes.