Interaction session with DDG ICAR held at SKUAST-K

Srinagar, Dec 27: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir Wednesday conducted an interaction session with Deputy Director General, Agricultural Extension, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Dr Udham Singh Gautam, who is on an official visit to Kashmir.

A statement said that the interactive session was organised by the SKUAST-K’s Directorate of Extension. Aspiring entrepreneurs, farmers, KVK heads, scientists from the Directorate of Extension and officials from the line departments participated in the interaction. Director, Extension, Prof Dil Mohammad Makhoodmi was also present at the occasion.

DDG ICAR talked about the difference between Organic Farming and Natural Farming.

He informed that ICAR is going to modify the mandate of Krishi Vigyan Kendras so that they can be vibrant and beneficial in the development of the district farmers and farming. With a vision to achieve sustainable development goals, two villages in each district will be adapted as Zero Hunger Villages to make them 100% hunger-free with the implementation of front-line agriculture and social science research. He also gave a presentation on Natural Farming.

Director Extension, Prof Dil Mohammad Makhdoomi in his address said that SKUAST-K is moving forward from subsistence farming to sustainable and commercial agriculture. He said the Himalayan region has rich biodiversity and natural farming is the major viable option to maintain and conserve such agro-ecological hotspots.

Later on DDG, ICAR inaugurated a six-day training program of Krishi Vikas Kendra Srinagar on canopy management and high-tech nursery raising for aspiring entrepreneurs and unemployed youth under the STRY Program at the experimental field of Division of Fruit Science, Shalimar campus.

The inaugural session of the training was also attended by Director ATARI- Zone 1, Dr Parvender Shareon; Director Extension, SKAUST-K, Prof DM Makhdoomi; Dr Keshav (ATARI), Head KVK Dr Shamim Simnani, and Head Division of Fruit Science, Dr Ashiq H Pandit, Dr Sharma along with faculty members and field staff besides the participating trainees and KVK scientists. Prof. Gautam stressed upon the trainees to inculcate scientific pruning skills to augment the production of quality produce for national and international market in backdrop of the horticulture-based economy of UT of J&K.

Prof Simnani highlighted the importance of imparting right pruning methodology about fruit bearing habit to mitigate the challenges of low fruit-set, biennial bearing, low return bloom and above all inconsistent and low-quality fruit produce confronting the growers of the region. Prof.DM Makhdoomi in his concluding remarks focused on the conservation of sustainable soil fertility and health while achieving the goals of enhanced fruit productivity through GAP and Hi-tech precision horticulture.