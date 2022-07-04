Interactive session on food industry operations overreach held at IUST

As per the statement, the event was organised as a part of the departmental outreach program to connect with the Industry and university alumni. Suheel Hamid, Manager, IFFCO group, Dubai) was the Chief Speaker of the event who extensively spoke on “Factory Operations in Food Industry”.

Talking about the prospects and challenges of the food industry, Hamid laid special focus on Supply Chain Management and its modalities. He laid emphasis on preparedness at education and research levels to strengthen the food industry, as it guarantees a good opportunity to the entrepreneurs who want to excel in the food industry.