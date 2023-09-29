Interest rate for 5-year recurring deposit hiked to 6.7 %

The rates of all other key schemes like PPF (7.1 per cent), Sukanya Samriddhi scheme (8 per cent), Kisan Vikas Patra (7.5 per cent), monthly income account scheme (7.4 per cent), national saving certificate (7.7 per cent) and senior citizen savings scheme (8.2 per cent) as well as saving deposits (4 per cent), have been kept unchanged.