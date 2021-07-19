Interests of OFB employees will be safeguarded: Govt

"The government has ensured safeguarding the interests of the employees of Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) post corporatisation of the OFB," said Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt while replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

The decision to corporatise the OFB on the lines of defence public sector undertakings was taken nearly two decades after the reform measure was first mooted to bring professionalism and significantly enhance its productivity.

Bhatt said all the employees of the OFB (Group A, B and C) who have been working in the production units and also the non-production units will be handed over to the new DPSUs.