International Year of Millets 2023 | Lalit Suri hospitality group launches healthy millet food promotion

In this regard, varieties of dishes made up of different types of millet as their ingredients were showcased and served by Lalit Hotel Srinagar.

The invited guests and the visitors from outside Jammu and Kashmir were served 'The Healthy Millet Lunch' at the Lalit (Grand Palace Srinagar).

The initiative was taken in the backdrop of the declaration of the Food and Agriculture Organisation and the United Nations to celebrate 2023 as the International Year of Millets (IYM2023) for awareness about the health and nutritional benefits of millets.