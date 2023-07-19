International Year of Millets 2023 | Lalit Suri hospitality group launches healthy millet food promotion

Srinagar, July 19: In a positive development, the Lalit Suri Hospitality Group on Wednesday launched 'Shree Anna'- a nationwide promotion of India's millets, in support of the country's Millet Mission.
In this regard, varieties of dishes made up of different types of millet as their ingredients were showcased and served by Lalit Hotel Srinagar.
The invited guests and the visitors from outside Jammu and Kashmir were served 'The Healthy Millet Lunch' at the Lalit (Grand Palace Srinagar).
The initiative was taken in the backdrop of the declaration of the Food and Agriculture Organisation and the United Nations to celebrate 2023 as the International Year of Millets (IYM2023) for awareness about the health and nutritional benefits of millets.
The UN declared 2023 IYM after the Government of India proposed to celebrate 2023 as the International Year of Millets to encourage production and consumption of millets.
The Government of India notified millets as Nutri-Cereals in April 2018, which includes Sorghum (Jowar), Pearl Millet (Bajra), Finger Millet (Ragi/Mandua) and Minor Millets namely; Foxtail Millet (Kangani/Kakun), Proso Millet (Cheena), Kodo Millet (Kodo), Barnyard Millet (Sawa/Sanwa/ Jhangora), Little Millet (Kutki) and two Pseudo -millets viz Buckwheat (Kuttu) and Amaranthus (Chaulai).
Meanwhile, at Lalit Srinagar, the launch of Millets Lunch witnessed good participation from guests who relished the lunch.
"Millets, which are diverse varieties of homegrown crops, are being highlighted by The Lalit Group for their exceptional nutritional value and versatility. The promotion aims to raise awareness about millets, their health benefits, and their significance in supporting farmers' livelihoods," said General Manager Nikhil Chandra.
The occasion featured a sumptuous plated meal consisting of a variety of millet-based dishes, delighting the guests.
On the occasion, the Healthy Millet Menu was also unveiled and will be available at all The Lalit outlets across India for a month.
The Healthy Millet Menu is a celebration of the rich culinary and agricultural heritage of India. "Millets are not only packed with nutrients, but they also provide a sustainable solution that benefits both our well-being and the livelihoods of our farmers," said a Chef at Lalit.
The menu offers a wide range of millet-based dishes to cater to different tastes and preferences, featuring options such as Crunchy Edamame and Amaranth Salad, Thai Spiced Infused Foxtail and Pomelo Salad, Crunchy Quinoa Bites, and Ragi Idlis, among others.
In addition to promoting the culinary delights of millets, The Lalit Group is dedicated to supporting local farmers and advocating for sustainable farming practices.
"By incorporating millets into our menus, The Lalit Group aims to create demand for this traditional crop while contributing to the well-being of consumers and farmers alike," the General Manager said.
Advisor to J&K Lieutenant Governor (LG), Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar also attended the launching ceremony and hailed the efforts of Lalit group for introducing the Millet-based healthy dishes.
Briefing about the merits of the Millets, the Advisor said the Government of India took the initiative for the declaration of the year 2023 as IYM-2023 owing to their health benefits.
"Millets have so many health benefits and their consumption is good for the environment as well. Millets do not require pesticides and are grown in areas that do not require much irrigation as well," he said.
He said Millets have played a major role in our diets during the past year however, he said that the availability of Millets decreased over the years. "But we can revive its culture and grow these Millets so that we can consume a pure form of diet," he said.