Intricate calligraphy hand-made carpets on display at H&H Deptt's exhibition

Srinagar: Director Handicrafts and Handloom Kashmir, Mahmood Ahmad Shah on Saturday inaugurated a two-day Calligraphy exhibition at Government Arts Emporium Srinagar.
A statement said that the special feature of the exhibition is the intricate calligraphy blended in the Carpet craft by the young acclaimed Artisan cum Designer Shahnawaz Ahmad Sofi.
Also, the Calligraphy work of a 65-year-old artisan from Baramulla, namely, Mohammad Shafi Mir is on display.
On an inaugural day, visitors to the Exhibition were mesmerised to see the diverse range of masterpieces, highlighting the talent and creativity of both the participating artists. The opening reception was well-attended, with visitors enjoying the creative work and meeting the artists behind the artwork.
Speaking on the occasion, the Director said that the event is a celebration of our city's natural beauty and cultural heritage, and we are delighted to see so many people come out to support our local artists.
The “Know Your Artisan” initiative from the Department of Handicrafts and Handloom Kashmir is gaining attention and a lot of budding and talented artisans of the valley are approaching the Department for allowing them to showcase their diverse skill set to the masses in general and targeted audience in particular.
The Department of Handicrafts and Handloom Kashmir has dedicated its services to bridging the gap between artists and the masses through the department’s 'Know Your Artisan' initiative post recognition of Srinagar as the UNESCO’s Creative City in the field of Craft and Folk Art.
On the occasion, Director Handicrafts and Handloom thanked the stakeholders who are continuously supporting and promoting the local artisans. The Director also appreciated the role of the media who have been prominent in promoting the budding and talented artisans, thus promoting the arts and crafts of the Valley.