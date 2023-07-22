Intricate calligraphy hand-made carpets on display at H&H Deptt's exhibition

Speaking on the occasion, the Director said that the event is a celebration of our city's natural beauty and cultural heritage, and we are delighted to see so many people come out to support our local artists.

The “Know Your Artisan” initiative from the Department of Handicrafts and Handloom Kashmir is gaining attention and a lot of budding and talented artisans of the valley are approaching the Department for allowing them to showcase their diverse skill set to the masses in general and targeted audience in particular.

The Department of Handicrafts and Handloom Kashmir has dedicated its services to bridging the gap between artists and the masses through the department’s 'Know Your Artisan' initiative post recognition of Srinagar as the UNESCO’s Creative City in the field of Craft and Folk Art.

On the occasion, Director Handicrafts and Handloom thanked the stakeholders who are continuously supporting and promoting the local artisans. The Director also appreciated the role of the media who have been prominent in promoting the budding and talented artisans, thus promoting the arts and crafts of the Valley.