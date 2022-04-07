Investments in J&K will create 3-4 lakh jobs: CS

Srinagar: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today said that in near future there will be a huge investment with several reputed industries coming up in the UT which will automatically create jobs for 3-4 lakh people.

He said there is a need for skill gap analysis so that we can create highly skilled and employable youth for meeting the industry demand. He said that focus will be laid on a specialized training ecosystem to provide a job-ready workforce to the industry.

CS said this while chairing a meeting with the officers from Science and Technology Park, Pune, for exploring ideas about building an innovation ecosystem and culture in Jammu and Kashmir.