Investor wealth tumbles over Rs 2.58 lakh crore as markets plunge

New Delhi: Investors’ wealth tumbled over Rs 2.58 lakh crore on M onday as equity markets suffered a heavy sell-off, with the Sensex plunging 2 per cent.

The BSE benchmark tanked 1,172.19 points or 2.01 per cent to settle at 57,166.74 after a weak opening. During the day, it plummeted 1,496.54 points or 2.56 per cent to 56,842.39.

Tracking the weak trend in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms tumbled by Rs 2,58,855.59 crore to stand at Rs 2,69,44,207.98 crore.