Investors poorer by massive over Rs 19.50 lakh cr

The BSE Sensex plunged 1,545.67 points or 2.62 percent to settle at 57,491.51 on Monday, while, the NSE Nifty slumped 468.05 points or 2.66 percent to settle at 17,149.10.

This is the steepest single-day drop for the indices in about two months.

Over the last five sessions, the 30-share Sensex has tumbled 3,817.4 points or 6.22 percent.