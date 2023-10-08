Investors to focus attention on IT, banking sector quarterly results

New Delhi, Oct 8: Investors will closely monitor the release of US non-farm payroll data, which could significantly influence the interest rate outlook. Additionally, attention will focus on quarterly results from the IT and banking sectors starting next week, says Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.
The rising US bond yields and a stronger dollar index have deterred foreign investors, causing weakness in the market. Additionally, robust job data from the US this week has raised concerns about a potential rate hike by the Fed, with the surge in US bond yields indicating an impending increase in interest rates, he said.
The RBI's hawkish stance, particularly in its management of liquidity to counter inflationary risks, has further impacted the market, leading to an increase in India's 10-year bond yield, he added.