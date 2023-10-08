Investors to focus attention on IT, banking sector quarterly results

The rising US bond yields and a stronger dollar index have deterred foreign investors, causing weakness in the market. Additionally, robust job data from the US this week has raised concerns about a potential rate hike by the Fed, with the surge in US bond yields indicating an impending increase in interest rates, he said.

The RBI's hawkish stance, particularly in its management of liquidity to counter inflationary risks, has further impacted the market, leading to an increase in India's 10-year bond yield, he added.