Investors’ wealth tumbles Rs 2.57 lakh cr as markets plummet

New Delhi: Equity investors became poorer by Rs 2,57,785.17 crore on Wednesday as benchmark indices came under heavy sell-off tracking weak global markets.

The 30-share BSE benchmark tumbled 555.15 points or 0.93 per cent to close at 59,189.73, halting its two-day rally.

During the day, it dived 665.02 points to 59,079.86.