Investors will have faster cash in hand as SEBI plans one-hour trade settlement

"We do not see any impediment in Sebi's plan to implement a one-hour settlement of trades first. It is highly implementable when Clearing Corporations and Depositories are ready with the systems. UPI's success created confidence in near real-time settlement," he said.

"Investors will get faster settlement and they will have faster cash in hand. It is like having an UPI where transactions are settled quickly. It will mark a significant leap in transparency and efficiency in the Indian stock market offering investors real-time access to their assets which will further attract resident investors in our stock market," he added.