IOC launches plastic cylinder

The 10 kg smart cylinder is made of plastic fibre and is very elegant for a modern kitchen. All mandatory precautions and safety measures are kept into account while introducing this cylinder. It is very convenient to carry it anywhere and is priced at Rs 835. Consumers are free to book this new composite cylinder and can replace it with existing cylinder by paying the remaining amount at company rate. Saladin Indian oil manager Kashmir thanked the guest and apprised about the benefits of composite cylinder.