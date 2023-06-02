IPS officer nominated as chairman JKLFC

Jammu, June 2: The government Friday nominated the senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and Commissioner Secretary Industries and Commerce (I&C) department as chairman, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh Finance Corporation (JKLFC).
He will replace senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer PrashantGoyal.
“In exercise of powers vested in the Government of Jammu and Kashmir under Section 15(1) of the State Finance Corporation Act, 1951, Vikramjit Singh, IPS, Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Industries and Commerce Department is hereby nominated as Chairman, Jammu and Kashmir &Ladakh Finance Corporation (JKLFC) in place of PrashantGoyal, IAS, for a period not exceeding three years or till further orders,” read an order issued by General Administration Department (GAD) Commissioner Secretary SanjeevVerma.
On May 26, 2023, the J&K government transferred senior IAS officer and Principal Secretary Industries and Commerce (I&C) department PrashantGoyal and posted him as Principal Secretary Housing and Urban Development Department (HUDD).