Irked by prolonged power cuts Baramulla traders stage protest

Baramulla: Amid the power crisis across Kashmir, traders in Baramulla town along with industrial unit holders in Sopore staged a protest against the administration for their failure to address the power woes.

In Baramulla town, the Traders Federation Baramulla, led by its general secretary, Tariq Ahmad Mughloo, assembled in the main town and raised slogans against the administration. The protesting traders said that the power crisis has disappointed the people of Kashmir.