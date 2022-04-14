ISCI organises first ever conference in Srinagar

Srinagar, Apr 14: A first ever conference was organised by Northern India Regional Council and Indian Company Secretaries Institute in Srinagar.
The programme was themed on the challenges and opportunities for Company Secretaries and the Corporate Sector in 21st century.
The programme was graced with the presence of President ICSI DevendraDeshpande, Vice Chancellor Central University of Kashmir, Prof Farooq Ahmad Shah, AROC J&K &LadakhHaamidBukhari, Chairman NIRC SushilDaga, Past president ShriAshishGarg and Vice President ICSI Manish Gupta.
In his address, President ICSI, DevendraDeshpande appreciated the efforts of Srinagar Chapter of ICSI and assured that more of such events would take place in Srinagar.
During the course of event, It was highlighted that the operationalisation of Srinagar office of Registrar of Companies by Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs post August 2019 was the game changer & biggest identifiable help as this office caters to the needs of all the stakeholders.
Incharge officer posted at the Srinagar Office, HaamidBukhari highlighted the fact that there is a significant increase in the incorporations of Farmer Producer Companies in the past two years and the number has crossed the mark 100.
“There were less than 10 active Farmer producer companies in 2019 and the number has increased to 100 plus now. This is result of the concerted effort of Department of Agriculture, Govt of J&K, NABARD and the awareness role played by the office of Registrar of Companies through its Information, Education and Communication (IEC) outreach programs with different stakeholders” Bukhari said.
Prof Farooq Ahmad Shah, Vice Chancellor Central University Kashmir talked about the importance of Company Secretary as Profession and argued that they play a crucial role in regulating Corporate Governance in the country.
Before concluding the event, a panel discussion on the role and challenges of Company Secretaries was held by the CS professionals which was led by past President ICSI, CS AshishGarg who has been instrumental in signing different MoUs with educational institutions and the latest one is inked with the Central University of Kashmir.
The programme ended with the vote of thanks.