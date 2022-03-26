Islamia College organises seminar on entrepreneurship in Kashmir

The event was inaugurated by Professor Ajaz A Bhat, Senior Faculty and Head Department of Mathematics who welcomed the guest speakers and highlighted the significance of the program in the present scenario in his brief opening sermon.

Er. Shahrukh Mushtaq (Incubation Manager, NIT Srinagar) emphasized the need of innovation and Entrepreneurship in his lucid PTT, Syed Nadeem (General manager, GIAN J&K) made a strong case for the innovations with respect to grassroots in the Kashmir region and how it can be achieved.

Abdul Hamid (MD, Rahim Greens) took the audience through the transformation of entrepreneurship in the valley from rags to riches.

Muheed Nisar, a young entrepreneur presented the prospects in the area which has by and large been a story to celebrate despite heavy odds.