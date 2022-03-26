Islamia College organises seminar on entrepreneurship in Kashmir

Srinagar: A one-day seminar was organized in the college campus on Innovation and Entrepreneurship In Kashmir-Prospects and Challenges which was organized by the Innovation and Incubation Cell Islamia College.
As per the statement, Principal of the College Professor Sheikh Ajaz Bashir had mooted the idea of the creation of IIC in the College that culminated into today’s live interaction on the subject.
The event was inaugurated by Professor Ajaz A Bhat, Senior Faculty and Head Department of Mathematics who welcomed the guest speakers and highlighted the significance of the program in the present scenario in his brief opening sermon.
Er. Shahrukh Mushtaq (Incubation Manager, NIT Srinagar) emphasized the need of innovation and Entrepreneurship in his lucid PTT, Syed Nadeem (General manager, GIAN J&K) made a strong case for the innovations with respect to grassroots in the Kashmir region and how it can be achieved.
Abdul Hamid (MD, Rahim Greens) took the audience through the transformation of entrepreneurship in the valley from rags to riches.
Muheed Nisar, a young entrepreneur presented the prospects in the area which has by and large been a story to celebrate despite heavy odds.
Dr Nasreen Chesti, moderated the whole proceedings, Dr Zahoor A Jath, Convener IIC chipped in with his valuable suggestions. Dr Khursheed A Tariq Dar and Dr Abid Hussain Banday from the department of Zoology and Chemistry respectively conducted the question-answer session besides briefing the working of IIC of the College.
A large gathering of students attended the seminar who shared their views.
The students also highlighted the importance of such programmes in the contemporary world.
The function concluded with the vote of thanks presented by Dr Zahoor A Jhat.