Islamia College organises workshop on Design Thinking

A statement said that Corporate governance issues and challenges are rising in contemporary society. The workshop was the first of its kind held in Islamia College and aimed to bring together various stakeholders from the startup to talk about the issues that exist in the industry as well as the potential that exists in it.

The statement said that the workshop focused on unlocking opportunities for the students in the areas of Industry, Innovation, Education, Skill Development and other entrepreneurship. The primary objective of this workshop was to have on spot discussion on the expectations of startups and other stakeholders. The participants in the college were from a variety of startups, corporate leaders, and academicians who explored a wide range of challenges being faced for the creation of a viable startup ecosystem.