Islamia College organises workshop on Design Thinking

Srinagar, Spe 6: In a landmark development at Islamia College, workshop on Design Thinking was held in collaboration with the College Incubation, Innovation Centre.
A statement said that Corporate governance issues and challenges are rising in contemporary society. The workshop was the first of its kind held in Islamia College and aimed to bring together various stakeholders from the startup to talk about the issues that exist in the industry as well as the potential that exists in it.
The statement said that the workshop focused on unlocking opportunities for the students in the areas of Industry, Innovation, Education, Skill Development and other entrepreneurship. The primary objective of this workshop was to have on spot discussion on the expectations of startups and other stakeholders. The participants in the college were from a variety of startups, corporate leaders, and academicians who explored a wide range of challenges being faced for the creation of a viable startup ecosystem.
The workshop was moderated by Dr Nasreen Chesti, Dean, Commerce and Management Studies. Coordinator of the College Incubation, Innovation Center, Dr Zahoor A Chat formally introduced the theme of the workshop. The workshop was formally inaugurated by the Principal of the college Professor (Dr.) Khursheed A. Khan welcomed the guest speakers and highlighted the significance of such interactions in his brief opening sermon in the present scenario.
During the discussion in the workshop Dr Muqbil Burhan, Chairman, Srinagar Campus IIM, Jammu brought up several different concerns, including the organisational structure of enterprises in J&K.
He stated that “the enterprises may be scaled up to the national and global levels with the correct sort of interventions both financially and legally.”
He enlightened the faculty & students to evaluate their skills in problem-solving. Dr Dinesh Kumar for NIT Srinagar, gave durable tasks to the students to sharpen their skills in Design Thinking. Muzamil Farooq, Commonwealth Scholar, in his presentation, briefed the detailed successful case studies to motivate the audience about design thinking. Shahrukh Mushtaq, Former Incubation Director at NIT Srinagar provides the platform for participants and students to discuss and understand design thinking Habibullah Malik and Aaban Malik shared their stories of success in design thinking with the students. A formal Vote of Thanks was presented by Prof Sajad Sarvar, PG Department of Zoology. There was an overwhelming response from students & staff of the College.