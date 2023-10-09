‘Israel-Hamas war may impact steel, fertiliser, organic chemicals sectors’

"The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has impacted innocent lives and we are deeply concerned about the safe arrival of Indians back to their homeland. A peaceful resolution is beneficial for everyone, including those who are immediately impacted, as well as for the stability of the global economy," Agrawal told ANI in an exclusive interview.

He noted India has a thriving export sector and has strong trade relationships with Israel.

Agrawal said that uncertainty around trade routes, supply chains and delays will translate into increasing costs of trade from that region.