IT Department organises awareness programme for Kashmir business community

Srinagar: An interaction cum awareness programme was held in the conference hall of Aayakar Bhawan, Income Tax Department, Srinagar on Wednesday with the members of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Kashmir, Hoteliers Club and members of Income Tax Bar Association, Kashmir.

As per the statement, MP Singh, Principal Commissioner of Income Tax, Srinagar officiated the interaction cum awareness program and enlightened the participants regarding various provisions of the Income Tax Act and Rules and emphasised the role of taxpayers in nation-building by paying taxes voluntarily/ honestly.

The income tax Bar Association members and the prominent assesses present were apprised about the high Self Assessment taxes paid by the assesses and were requested to refrain from such practice as it leads to the levy of penal interest u/s 234B and 234C of the Income Tax Act, 1961. They were requested to properly calculate and Pay the Advance tax, the statement states.