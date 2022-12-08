IT Department organises awareness programme for Kashmir business community

Srinagar: An interaction cum awareness programme was held in the conference hall of Aayakar Bhawan, Income Tax Department, Srinagar on Wednesday with the members of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Kashmir, Hoteliers Club and members of Income Tax Bar Association, Kashmir.
As per the statement, MP Singh, Principal Commissioner of Income Tax, Srinagar officiated the interaction cum awareness program and enlightened the participants regarding various provisions of the Income Tax Act and Rules and emphasised the role of taxpayers in nation-building by paying taxes voluntarily/ honestly.
The income tax Bar Association members and the prominent assesses present were apprised about the high Self Assessment taxes paid by the assesses and were requested to refrain from such practice as it leads to the levy of penal interest u/s 234B and 234C of the Income Tax Act, 1961. They were requested to properly calculate and Pay the Advance tax, the statement states.
Rajeev Gubgotra Joint Commissioner of Income-tax highlighted the issue of fewer returns filed by the assesses in the Srinagar range and sought the help of the trade organisations and Income tax Bar Associations in future
Outreach programmes which the department intends to conduct in near future. The members of various trade organisations and Income tax Bar associations agreed to participate in all outreach programmes to make them successful. The participants interacted on various issues related to provisions of Income Tax and were very happy and satisfied with the responses given to their queries by the Officers of the Department
“The representative of the business community thanked officers of the Income Tax Department and desired to have more such interaction cum awareness programmes in future in other parts of the city as well as in other small towns also in order to update the honest taxpayers regarding amendments and various provisions of Income Tax Act and to also motivate the prospective assesses to come forward and pay Income tax and be a member in Nation building process. The program has been successful and fruitful,” reads the statement.
MP Singh, Principal Commissioner of Income Tax, Srinagar, Rajeev Gubgotra, Joint Commissioner of Income Tax, Range, Srinagar, Gulzarin Akhter, (Asstt. Commissioner of Income Tax), Akash Meena (Income Tax Officer Tech./TRO) represented the Income Tax Department.