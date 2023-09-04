IT Deptt clarifies on erroneously sent notices under Section 80 P

New Delhi: Days after several income tax payers had received notices for wrongly claiming tax deductions under Section 80 P, the Income Tax Department has clarified that they were sent to them by mistake.

In response to a query raised by tax payer, chartered accountant Nirav Choksi on X (formerly Twitter), the tax department said that "an email communication regarding this will be sent to you shortly".

"Defective return errors coming in partnership firm. Section 80P mentioned is not applicable to firms. Futile exercise of responding to such system generated queries has to be done. @IncomeTaxIndia," Choksi tweeted on September 1.