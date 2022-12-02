IT deptt organises awareness programme

Gulzarin Akhter officiated the interaction cum awareness program regarding various provisions of the Income Tax Act and Rules and enlightened the officers of J&K Bank Limited about the role of taxpayers in the nation building and paying taxes voluntarily/ honestly. The participants interacted on various issues related to provisions of Income Tax and were very happy and satisfied with the responses given to their queries by the Officer.

Partik Punjabi (CFO) on behalf of the J&K Bank Limited thanked Officers of the Income Tax Department and desired to have more such interaction cum awareness programmes in future also in order to update the Officers regarding amendments and various provisions of the Income Tax Act.