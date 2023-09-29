IT Deptt organises series of outreach programmes in Kashmir

Srinagar, Sep 29: The Income Tax Department through its Verification Unit Office located at Anantnag has conducted a series of outreach programmes in the Kashmir Valley to disseminate the latest information about the Government’s tax policies and decisions affecting all taxpayers. A statement issued here said that the Outreach programme involved the active participation of taxpayers, tax professionals chartered accountants and other stakeholders.
The interactive sessions sought to inform and advise the stakeholders and even college students on the specific initiatives taken by the Government.
Relevant information about the latest provisions/procedures was also discussed in these meetings. While the working of the Income Tax Department under the Faceless regime of Assessment was explained in detail, it was also explained that the physical verification of assets, persons and physical inquiries at business locations still remains a vital part of assessment making.
It was emphasised that often taxpayers do not make timely response to the online notices issued by the Department which leads to a greater number of physical enquiries/verifications. The Verification Unit of the Income Tax Department at Anantnag has been receiving a large number of references pertaining to Kashmir valley which could have been avoided if the taxpayers and professionals had responded to the online notices issued to the taxpayers in time.
So far, the outreach programmes have been held at Gulmarg on September 23, in Pahalgam on September 25, in Anantnag on September 26 and in Srinagar on September 27.
The outreach programmes were addressed by Vikram Gaur, Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Ludhiana and L.K.S. Dehiya, Principal Commissioner of Income Tax, Verification Unit, Ludhiana, Sh. Ravinder Mittal, Addl. Commissioner of Income Tax, and Reyaz Ahmad Bhat, Income Tax Officer, Verification Unit, Anantnag.
The senior officers of Assessment Unit at Jammu including Rahul Padha, Joint Commissioner of Income Tax, and Smt. Ruveda Salam, Dy. Commissioner of Income Tax, Jammu were also present in the outreach programmes and they also addressed the participants.
The outreach programmes have been highly acclaimed and appreciated by the stakeholders. At Gulmarg, Dashora and other representatives from the Hotel Industry welcomed the senior functionaries of the IT Department and actively interacted actively during the meeting.
At Pahalgam, Tariq Ahmad, Chief Executive officer, of Pahalgam Development Authority, appreciated the initiatives of the Department and thanked the Chief Commissioner and Principal Commissioner of Income Tax and their team for holding the awareness programmes for the first time at Pahalgam.
In Anantnag, the outreach programme was organised at Govt Degree College(Boys) and was attended by Chartered Accountants, business persons and a number of college students. Their queries were attended to and addressed by the senior officers of the Income Tax Department. The college students actively interacted with the officers and their various doubts and questions were replied by the Chief Commissioner of Income Tax & the Principal Commissioner of Income Tax present. Prof. Balki, I/C Principal profusely thanked the Department for their initiative and assistance.
The Chief Spokesman of Traders Association AnantnagSh. Sajad Ahmad and the President, Chartered Accountants Association, Anantnag, Waseem Ahmad also requested for a re-location of the jurisdictional Income Tax office from Udhampur to Anantnag.
In Srinagar the outreach programme was attended by Chartered Accountants and representatives from Trade bodies and the difficulties faced by them in the Faceless Assessment scheme were discussed and replied to by the senior officers of the department.
A common refrain in all the meetings was that the Department should hold more such programmes in the valley from time to time. The Department assured the stakeholders that invite from the trade bodies and professionals to address their constituent members on Income Tax related issues will get proper responses from the Department, the statement said.