IT Deptt organises Tax Awareness Programme in Shopian

Shopian, Oct 18: The Income Tax Department in collaboration with the District administration of Shopian today organised a Tax Awareness Programme at Shopian.
A statement said that the team of officers and officials of Income Tax led by Shakil Ahmad Ganie, Deputy Commissioner Income Tax Srinagar visited Shopian and held interactive sessions with the local taxpayers, DDOs and other employees of the district.
The aim of the programme was to aware DDOs and taxpayers about the different provisions of the Income Tax Act and to highlight the role of the DDOs in tax deductions.
Through PowerPoint presentations and lectures by speakers including Sumit Kumar, Income Tax Officer, Karamvir, Income Tax Officer and Sarfaraz Ahmad Bhat State Taxes Officer Shopian, highlighted important aspects of the Income Tax Act, including filling of timely ITRs, computation of Income Tax, exceptions and inclusion of other incomes, besides salaries in ITR were deliberated upon for the audience and stressed upon for adherence.
The awareness Camp was attended by various district officers, DDOs, dealing assistants, employees and the members of business fraternity.
DDOs were apprised about the importance of TDS, the filing of TDS returns, the importance of the tax regime and their roles and responsibilities under the Act.
DC Shopian, Faz Lul Haseeb also attended the awareness programme as Chief Guest and emphasised on emphasised upon all to take benefit of the sessions to fulfil their financial duties while also highlighting the role of taxes for the socio-economic development of the Nation.
Shakil Ahmad Ganie, Deputy Commissioner, Income Tax, Srinagar while addressing the session delved into the role of the Income tax department in the development of the country and the legal responsibility of the timely filling of returns by DDOs and individual taxpayers.
The matter of refund claims filed by the taxpayers, especially the salaried employees was also deliberated upon and participants were made aware of the legal consequences of wrong claim of deductions and hence exhorted to be cautious and scrupulous in filing the ITRs to avoid any penalties. The taxpayers were also made aware of the provision of filing of Updated Returns(ITR-U) that can be filed to correct any mistakes and avoid any future legal consequences
A session was separately held with traders and businessmen of the district that led to a focused and fruitful discussion on the broader aspect of the Income Act.