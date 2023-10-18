IT Deptt organises Tax Awareness Programme in Shopian

A statement said that the team of officers and officials of Income Tax led by Shakil Ahmad Ganie, Deputy Commissioner Income Tax Srinagar visited Shopian and held interactive sessions with the local taxpayers, DDOs and other employees of the district.

The aim of the programme was to aware DDOs and taxpayers about the different provisions of the Income Tax Act and to highlight the role of the DDOs in tax deductions.

Through PowerPoint presentations and lectures by speakers including Sumit Kumar, Income Tax Officer, Karamvir, Income Tax Officer and Sarfaraz Ahmad Bhat State Taxes Officer Shopian, highlighted important aspects of the Income Tax Act, including filling of timely ITRs, computation of Income Tax, exceptions and inclusion of other incomes, besides salaries in ITR were deliberated upon for the audience and stressed upon for adherence.