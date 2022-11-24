IT Deptt Srinagar organises awareness programme

“The importance and benefits of paying income tax as advance tax and filing of IT Return in time and in the manner prescribed was highlighted during the seminar. The local trading community was advised to pay Advance Tax instead of self Assessment Tax to save interest. Wrong filing of IT Returns especially by claiming wrong deductions and legal consequences of same viz. Penalty, Prosecution proceedings were also highlighted,” the statement reads.

“The queries raised by participants were replied to. The participants were satisfied and desired to have much more awareness programmes in future. The program has been successful and fruitful.”

Rajeev K Gubgotra, Joint Commissioner of Income Srinagar and Reyaz Ahmad Bhat, Income tax Officer, Srinagar spoke on the occasion.