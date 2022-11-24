IT Deptt Srinagar organises awareness programme

Srinagar: An awareness programme on voluntary Compliance with the Income Tax Act was today held at Pampore by the Income Tax Department Srinagar on the directions of MP Singh, Principal Commissioner of IT Srinagar.
As per the statement, a large number of taxpayers from the salaried class and the local trade community participated in it. The local traders as well as government employees were requested to comply with IT Act and pay due taxes.
“The importance and benefits of paying income tax as advance tax and filing of IT Return in time and in the manner prescribed was highlighted during the seminar. The local trading community was advised to pay Advance Tax instead of self Assessment Tax to save interest. Wrong filing of IT Returns especially by claiming wrong deductions and legal consequences of same viz. Penalty, Prosecution proceedings were also highlighted,” the statement reads.
“The queries raised by participants were replied to. The participants were satisfied and desired to have much more awareness programmes in future. The program has been successful and fruitful.”
Rajeev K Gubgotra, Joint Commissioner of Income Srinagar and Reyaz Ahmad Bhat, Income tax Officer, Srinagar spoke on the occasion.