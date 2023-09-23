IT Deptt urges taxpayers with previous arrears to have them adjusted in refund claims

New Delhi: The Income Tax (I-T) Department is providing an opportunity to taxpayers who have previous outstanding demands of payments against them, to have these reconciled so that refunds in their cases, if any, can be issued.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the I-T Department said it “is making every effort to complete the processing of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) and issuance of refunds expeditiously".

However, there are a few cases in which refunds are due to the taxpayer, but previous demands are outstanding.

“Taxpayers are requested to avail this opportunity and respond to such intimations to enable cleaning up/reconciliation of pending demands and facilitate timely issue of refunds,” the statement read.

Section 245(1) of Income-tax Act, 1961, mandates providing of an opportunity to the taxpayer to make a representation before adjusting the refund against an existing demand. The taxpayer is required to agree, disagree or clarify the status of the demand.