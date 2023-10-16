IT Deptt’s top officials hold interactive session with Kashmir’s trade, professional associations

Srinagar, Oct 16: As part of the Income Tax Department's goal of Best Tax Payers’ services, the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, North West Region, Amrapali Das, the senior most officer of the Income Tax Department in the region, hosted a meeting cum interaction with the representatives and office bearers of various trade and professional associations of Kashmir at the IT office Srinagar.
A statement said that the attendees included the President of Income Tax Bar Association, Kashmir Chapter, Altaf Hussain Mir, President of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce, Javid Ahmad and Chairman of Kashmir Region of All India PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Vicky Shaw and other office bearers of these associations.
The meeting was presided by Amrapali Das who is a 1988 batch officer of the Indian Revenue Service who has jurisdiction over Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh, J&K and Ladakh.
It was an engaging two-way interaction in which numerous taxpayer issues were discussed and highlighted.
Amrapali Das exhorted the attendees to work towards taxpayer education and awareness. During the meeting, while addressing the issues raised by the attendees, the Principal Chief Commissioner of NWR, reiterated the taxpayer-friendly approach of the department including easy, effective and timely redressal of grievances.
Amrapali Das also expressed her satisfaction with the receptive and proactive approach of the officers and staff of the office of Principal Commissioner of Income Tax, Srinagar working under the able and astute leadership of Manoj Pal Singh.
As part of the discussion in the meeting, Shakil Ahmad Ganie, Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, Srinagar also participated in the deliberations while addressing the issues raised by the attendees.
The attendees, while appreciating the role of the Income Tax Department towards the higher goal of nation-building, raised the issues of speedy disposal of appeals and made a case for a people-centric approach for recovery of tax demands on a case-to-case basis. The attendees thanked Amrapali Das for presiding over the interactive session and promised utmost cooperation in expanding the network of Income Tax in the UT of J&K.