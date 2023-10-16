IT Deptt’s top officials hold interactive session with Kashmir’s trade, professional associations

A statement said that the attendees included the President of Income Tax Bar Association, Kashmir Chapter, Altaf Hussain Mir, President of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce, Javid Ahmad and Chairman of Kashmir Region of All India PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Vicky Shaw and other office bearers of these associations.

The meeting was presided by Amrapali Das who is a 1988 batch officer of the Indian Revenue Service who has jurisdiction over Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh, J&K and Ladakh.

It was an engaging two-way interaction in which numerous taxpayer issues were discussed and highlighted.