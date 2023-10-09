ITI Udhampur hosts PM National Apprenticeship Mela

A statement said that ValluruBabu, Joint Director RDSDE J&K, inaugurated the mela as the Chief Guest. Around 200 pass-outs of ITIs/other Institutes and about 15 Prominent Industrial establishments of Udhampur participated in the Apprenticeship Mela.

The programme started with the lighting of the Lamp by the Chief Guest & other guests followed by SaraswatiVandana by the Students of ITI.