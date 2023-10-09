ITI Udhampur hosts PM National Apprenticeship Mela

Udhampur, Oct 9: As per the directions of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Government of India as well as the Skill Development Department J&K, Prime Minister National Apprenticeship mela (PMNAM) was today organised here in the Government ITI Udhampur.
A statement said that ValluruBabu, Joint Director RDSDE J&K, inaugurated the mela as the Chief Guest. Around 200 pass-outs of ITIs/other Institutes and about 15 Prominent Industrial establishments of Udhampur participated in the Apprenticeship Mela.
The programme started with the lighting of the Lamp by the Chief Guest & other guests followed by SaraswatiVandana by the Students of ITI.
Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Guest appreciated Superintendent ITI Udhampur for putting in extra efforts to promote this youth-friendly scheme in Udhampur District. He called upon the industry representatives to come forward and enrol maximum trained candidates as per their requirement to make this scheme successful in the district. He also called upon the ITI trainee youth to take maximum benefit of this “Earn while you learn Scheme”.