Itoo takes stock of tourism infrastructure in south Kashmir

Anantnag, July 29: Director Tourism Kashmir, Dr GN Itoo today conducted an extensive tour of south Kashmir areas of Anantnag, Kulgam, Qazigund and other areas and took a detailed assessment of the undergoing and proposed works on assets and facilities of the Tourism Department.
Dr Itoo visited the under-construction Tourist Reception Centre, Anantnag being constructed at Harnag and took an on-spot review of the progress on the work from engineers of the executing agency. He was informed that the TRC, Anantnag on its completion would have a Tourist Facilitation Centre, Reception Centre, community halls, and work stations for officers of the Tourism Department besides display counters.
The Director of Tourism directed the engineers to complete the balance works in double shifts so that the facility is thrown open for the facilitation of tourists. He also directed immediate landscaping and lighting of the complex.
Later, Dr Itoo, alongwith team of officers and engineers from Tourism Department, visited Qazigund and inspected the proposed site of Tourist Facilitation Centre at Wangund, near the newly thrown up tunnel on NH-44. He inspected the stretch of land earmarked for the TFC being set up for the facilitation of tourists.
The proposed TFC is expected to have information counters, public conveniences, resting and green spots and other facilities. He directed the concerned officials to get the piece of land properly demarcated so that the project is taken up for execution at the earliest.
While interacting with the locals and officers, Dr Itoo said the department is making efforts to further upscale the tourist facilities in the district for the convenience of the visitors.
The Director Tourism also visited the famed tourist resort Verinag and inspected the maintenance works undertaken at various Departmental assets there. He directed proper upkeep and maintenance of assets.