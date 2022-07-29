Itoo takes stock of tourism infrastructure in south Kashmir

Dr Itoo visited the under-construction Tourist Reception Centre, Anantnag being constructed at Harnag and took an on-spot review of the progress on the work from engineers of the executing agency. He was informed that the TRC, Anantnag on its completion would have a Tourist Facilitation Centre, Reception Centre, community halls, and work stations for officers of the Tourism Department besides display counters.

The Director of Tourism directed the engineers to complete the balance works in double shifts so that the facility is thrown open for the facilitation of tourists. He also directed immediate landscaping and lighting of the complex.