IUST, IIITM sign MoU

A statement issued here said that the MoU envisages the exchange of faculty, scholars and students, joint supervision of research, outreach, and working on innovative solutions to provide a roadmap for sustainable development in areas of mutual interest.

The MoU signing ceremony was held in the presence of Prof Shakil Ahmad Romshoo, Vice Chancellor and Prof Krishnan Baskar, Director IIITM. Prof Naseer Iqbal Registrar, Prof Lily Want (Dean Outreach), Mr Sameer Wazir (Finance Officer), Dr Parvez Ahmad Mir, Director CIED also attended the signing ceremony.