IUST, IIITM sign MoU

Awantipora, July 17: An MoU was signed between the Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), Awantipora and the Indian Institute of Information Technology Manipur (IIITM) to encourage collaboration in academics and research.
A statement issued here said that the MoU envisages the exchange of faculty, scholars and students, joint supervision of research, outreach, and working on innovative solutions to provide a roadmap for sustainable development in areas of mutual interest.
The MoU signing ceremony was held in the presence of Prof Shakil Ahmad Romshoo, Vice Chancellor and Prof Krishnan Baskar, Director IIITM. Prof Naseer Iqbal Registrar, Prof Lily Want (Dean Outreach), Mr Sameer Wazir (Finance Officer), Dr Parvez Ahmad Mir, Director CIED also attended the signing ceremony.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof Shakil Ahmad Romshoo said that collaborations among Institutions are sine qua non for the effective implementation of NEP 2020 and thereby realising its objectives for transforming the Academic and Research landscape in the country. Indian Institute of Information Technology Senapati, Manipur is an institution established in 2005 under the Ministry of Higher Education, Govt. of India, to develop Manipur as a preferred destination for Information Technology (IT) related manpower and industry.
IIITSM offers B.Tech in Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) and Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) and PhD in CSE, ECE and Humanities and Basic Sciences from its city campus located at Mantripukhri, Imphal.