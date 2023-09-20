IUST organises Awareness Camp for Women Entrepreneurs

Awantipora, Sep 20: The Women Entrepreneurship Development Cell, Centre of Entrepreneurship and Innovation Cell (CIED) at Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) today organised a Women Entrepreneurship Awareness and Sensitization Camp for students of Government Degree College, Awantipora with the aim to foster a culture of entrepreneurial spirit among aspiring women leaders.

A statement issued here said that Dr Parvez Ahmed Mir, Director CIED, exposed the participants to the global entrepreneurship culture, and entrepreneurship opportunities available. He shared inspiring success stories of ventures supported by CIED, IUST.

Dr. Rumaan Bashir, Coordinator of WEDC CIED, emphasized the criticality of skill development. She also talked about initiatives taken by the Kalaam Academy of Skill Development at IUST.