IUST organises Entrepreneurship Awareness Programme

Awantipora: Under the Institute Innovation Council's Initiative of Mentor-Mentee Programme, a one-day Awareness Programme on Entrepreneurship and Innovations was organised today at Government Higher Secondary School, Bijbehara.

A statement said that the programme was organised by the Women Entrepreneurship Development Cell, of CIED IUST Foundation to spread awareness about entrepreneurship and encourage young women to pursue entrepreneurship.

The Institution's Innovation Council (IIC) has selected the Islamic University of Science and Technology as one of the mentor Institutions to foster the culture of innovation and start-up ecosystem in educational institutions including GGHSS Bijbehara. Ms. Ruhee Jan, Principal, GGHSS Bijbehara appreciated IUST’s initiative in organising entrepreneurship awareness programs in the educational institutions.

Providing an overview on the evolution, projects & achievements of the Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Dr Parvaiz A Mir, Director, CIED said that entrepreneurship leads to empowerment and has been encouraged at all levels. He assured all support to the young women for nurturing their innovative ideas and who aspire to be entrepreneurs.