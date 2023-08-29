IUST organises entrepreneurship awareness programme

Awantipora, Aug 29: Women’s Entrepreneurship Development Cell (WEDC) under the aegis of CIED IUST organised an Entrepreneurship awareness and sensitization programme for the students of Government Girls Higher Secondary School Pulwama and IUST.
A panel discussion on Challenges for women entrepreneurs was also organized.
A statement said that experts, Samar Shawl (CEO Ribbons) and Shehla Imran (CEO Turan & Turab) shared their entrepreneurial experiences, and highlighted the prospects and challenges of entrepreneurship in Kashmir.
They also delved into the intricacies of securing financing and navigating the competitive terrain. The experts imparted invaluable wisdom about the nuances of product design and the integral role that society plays in fostering the growth of startups.
Dr. Parvez A. Mir, Director CIED in his address, emphasized the transformative potential of students transitioning from job seekers to job providers through the establishment of their own entrepreneurial ventures and highlighted the pivotal role of cultivating an innovative and entrepreneurial mindset at an early stage.
The programme coordinated by Dr. Rumaan Bashir (Coordinator WEDC) concluded with an interactive segment, allowing participants to engage directly with the experts, seeking guidance and participating in stimulating discussions.