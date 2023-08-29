IUST organises entrepreneurship awareness programme

A panel discussion on Challenges for women entrepreneurs was also organized.

A statement said that experts, Samar Shawl (CEO Ribbons) and Shehla Imran (CEO Turan & Turab) shared their entrepreneurial experiences, and highlighted the prospects and challenges of entrepreneurship in Kashmir.

They also delved into the intricacies of securing financing and navigating the competitive terrain. The experts imparted invaluable wisdom about the nuances of product design and the integral role that society plays in fostering the growth of startups.