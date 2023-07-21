IUST organises session on Career Opportunities in Food Technology

A statement said that the featured guest for the event conducted as part of the university's Industry Connect initiative was Hakim Asrar Ahmad, who holds the position of Manufacturing Director at Nestle Bangladesh Ltd. in Bangladesh.

Hakim Asrar Ahmad discussed manufacturing operations and factory management at international food industries like Nestle. He deliberated upon the start-up potential in the food industry and appreciated the department for organising such capacity-building programs for future food technologists.