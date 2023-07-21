IUST organises session on Career Opportunities in Food Technology

Awantipora, July 21. The Department of Food Technology, Islamic University of Science and Technology organised an expert session on the topic of Career Opportunities in Food Technology.
A statement said that the featured guest for the event conducted as part of the university's Industry Connect initiative was Hakim Asrar Ahmad, who holds the position of Manufacturing Director at Nestle Bangladesh Ltd. in Bangladesh.
Hakim Asrar Ahmad discussed manufacturing operations and factory management at international food industries like Nestle. He deliberated upon the start-up potential in the food industry and appreciated the department for organising such capacity-building programs for future food technologists.
Underlining the relevance of networking of educational institutions with the reputed industrial units, Dr Tariq Ahmad Ganaie, Head, of the Department of Food Technology said that the department aims to equip the students with all the skills required to excel in the field. On this occasion, Prof Lily Want (Dean Outreach IUST), and Dr Aamir Hussain Dar (IUST Co-ordinator, Industrial Connect) also spoke with the participants. The event was coordinated by Dr Owais Yousuf (Departmental Coordinator, Industrial Connect) and was attended by the students, scholars, and faculty members of the University.