IUST organises Skill Development Programme for unemployed youth

A statement said that the programme was inaugurated by Prof Shakil Ahmad Romshoo, Vice Chancellor IUST in the presence of Nisar Ahmad Wani Director of Employment J&K.

Chief Guest, Prof.Shakil Ahmad Romshoo shared insights into the transformative power of skill development in shaping the economy of the nation. He emphasised how skill training not only narrows the unemployment gap but also generates substantial job opportunities. Professor Romshoo also highlighted the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020's focus on skill development and its implications for the youth.