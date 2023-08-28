IUST organises Skill Development Programme for unemployed youth

Awantipora, Aug 28: Islamic University of Science & Technology through its Kalam Academy of Skill Development & Training (KAST), in collaboration with the District Employment and Counselling Centre Pulwama and the Department of Computer Science & Engineering, Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), is organising a three-month skilling programme on Web Designing for educated unemployed youth of District Pulwama.
A statement said that the programme was inaugurated by Prof Shakil Ahmad Romshoo, Vice Chancellor IUST in the presence of Nisar Ahmad Wani Director of Employment J&K.
Chief Guest, Prof.Shakil Ahmad Romshoo shared insights into the transformative power of skill development in shaping the economy of the nation. He emphasised how skill training not only narrows the unemployment gap but also generates substantial job opportunities. Professor Romshoo also highlighted the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020's focus on skill development and its implications for the youth.
Guest of Honour, Nisar Ahmad Wani, Director of Employment, discussed the prevailing job scenario in Jammu and Kashmir, analysing the factors contributing to unemployment. He emphasised the collaborative efforts of various government organisations in tackling this issue and creating a conducive environment for skill development and job creation.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof. A H Moon, Dean Research underscored the pivotal role IUST plays in equipping the youth with skills that align with industry demands, thus enabling them to become valuable contributors to the economy.
Hafsa Qayoom, Deputy Director, Employment and Counselling Cell, Pulwama, elaborated on the numerous initiatives undertaken by their organisation to enhance the skill set and employability of the local youth.
Welcoming the participants and guests, Dr. Thameed Aijaz, Coordinator of KAST, highlighted the importance of such collaborative efforts in nurturing local talent and addressing the unemployment challenges faced by the youth of the region.