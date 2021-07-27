Jack & Jones, Selected Homme open fashion store in Srinagar

Srinagar: European fashion brands Jack & Jones and Selected Homme have forayed into Kashmir with a multi brand store comprising a retail space of over 1200 sq feet in Srinagar.

According to statement, like all Jack & Jones and Selected Homme outlets, this store too offers the latest international styles and trends for the fashion- enthusiast men of the city.

“The newest style addition to City Walk Mall, MA Road, Srinagar presents high street fashion with innovative layout, striking visual merchandizing and tasteful décor extending a global shopping experience to customers.”