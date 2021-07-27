Jack & Jones, Selected Homme open fashion store in Srinagar

Srinagar: European fashion brands Jack & Jones and Selected Homme have forayed into Kashmir with a multi brand store comprising a retail space of over 1200 sq feet in Srinagar.
According to statement, like all Jack & Jones and Selected Homme outlets, this store too offers the latest international styles and trends for the fashion- enthusiast men of the city.
“The newest style addition to City Walk Mall, MA Road, Srinagar presents high street fashion with innovative layout, striking visual merchandizing and tasteful décor extending a global shopping experience to customers.”
Speaking on the launch, Vineet Gautam, CEO & Country Head - Bestseller India said, “We have over 200 retail outlets present across the country and Srinagar is an esteemed addition to it. Our new Jack & Jones and Selected Homme store in City Walk Mall, Srinagar, is a testimony to our belief that the experience of a brick & mortar offering is never going out of style.”