JAKFAS felicitates new Principal Secretary Finance

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Finance and Accounts Society (JAKFAS) today felicitated Santosh D. Vaidya, on his assuming the charge as new Principal Secretary Finance for the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu & Kashmir.

The JAKFAS hoped that Vaidya's dedication towards public service and his steadfast commitment towards the financial well-being of the UT would greatly help in further streamlining the existing system.

While welcoming the Principal Secretary Finance, Iftikhar Hussain Chauhan, President JAKFAS, along with other Executive members, highlighted Santosh D. Vaidya’s, reputation for professionalism, integrity and visionary thinking. GKNS