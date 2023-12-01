JAKFAS. KTA welcome Atal Dulloo on assuming charge as new CS

Srinagar, Dec 1: Jammu and Kashmir Finance and Accounts Society (JAKFAS) and Kashmir Trade Alliance has extended a welcome to Atal Dulloo, upon his assumption of the role as the new Chief Secretary of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

Director General Budget, Yaqoob Itoo; Iftikhar Hussain Chauhan, President JAKFAS; Vice President (J), Sonam Singh; Joint Director Budget, Shafaat Yehya; Deputy Director Codes, Sonika Arora; Deputy Director Codes, Shafait Rehman; Deputy Director Budget, Shahnawaz Ahmed; Accounts Officer, Tariq Malik; and Accounts Officer, Vishesh Kapoor, presented a bouquet on behalf of the Society.

Expressing their congratulations, the members of JAKFAS wished Sh. Atal Dulloo all the best in his new role and offered their heartfelt best wishes for his success in this new assignment.

Meanwhile, President, Kashmir Trade Alliance (KTA), Aijaz Shahdhar has warmly welcomed the appointment of Atal Duloo as the new Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Kashmir Trade Alliance, a prominent business association in the region, expressed optimism about Duloo’s leadership, citing his past contributions to administrative efficiency and economic development.

In a statement released earlier today, KTA President, Aijaz Shahdhar, stated, “We believe Mr. Atal Duloo’s wealth of experience and strategic vision will be instrumental in fostering a conducive environment for trade and commerce in the region.”

“Atal Duloo brings a wealth of administrative expertise to his new role, having served in various capacities within the state bureaucracy. The business community in Kashmir anticipates that his tenure will bring stability and positive changes to the bureaucratic landscape, facilitating smoother interactions between the government and local businesses.”